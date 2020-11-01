  Sunday Nov, 01 2020 11:07:17 PM

NDBC COVID WATCH: 45 patients recover, 22 new infections and one death

Breaking News • 18:30 PM Sun Nov 1, 2020
42
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Forty-five Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Region 12 on Nov. 1, All Saints' Day, the Department of Health Center for Health Development reported today.

Of the number of patients to have survived the virus, 28 were from Maasim, Sarangani, 14 in Cotabato City, two in Gen. Santos City and one in South Cotabato.

To date, the total number of recovery is now at 2,023.

Also on Sunday, DOH-12 said 22 new infections have been reported in the region, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 2,811 with 700 active cases and 87 fatalities.

A 60-year-old male resident of Cotabato City was added to the list of fatalities after he expired due to Sepsis, ventilatory acquired pneumonia (Klebsiella pneumonia) on top of community acquired pneumonia high risk with hypoxia, COVID-19 confirmed critical, acute kidney injury secondary to infectious process hypertension stage II.

 

 

 

