Nearly 450 patients healed from COVID-19 in Region 12
19
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 9, 2022 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (289) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FOUR-HUNDRED-FORTY-EIGHT (448) NEW RECOVERIES
EIGHT NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City,
One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 67,786 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,167 (4.67%) are active cases, 62,188 (91.74%) recoveries and 2,408 (3.55%) COVID-19 related deaths.