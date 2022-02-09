  Wednesday Feb, 09 2022 09:37:03 PM

Nearly 450 patients healed from COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 19:00 PM Wed Feb 9, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 9, 2022 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (289) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-FORTY-EIGHT (448) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHT NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City,

One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 67,786 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,167 (4.67%) are active cases, 62,188 (91.74%) recoveries and 2,408 (3.55%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Phlppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 09. 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE (97CAS) 59 ALAMADA ANTIPAS 4 2 CARMEN 8 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 41 1 LIBUNGAN M'LANG PIKIT 19 1 PRES. ROXAS 9 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 10 CASES) ALABEL 3 GLAN 2 KIAMBA MAASIM 2 2 1 MAITUM MALUNGON 5 (Page f DOH Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Phippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS FEBRUARY 09. 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE (70 CASES) KORONADAL CITY LAKESEBU 10 6 1 NORALA POLOMOLOK STO. INO 20 SURALLAH 4 11 18 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE CASES) COLUMBIO 5 ESPERANZA ISULAN 5 7 LAMBAYONG LEBAK LUTAYAN PALIMBANG PRES. QUIRINO 3 1 1 1 2 2 21 SEN. NINOY AQUINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 289 f DOH Center Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philppines Department (Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRES REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 09. 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 144 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 190 RECOVERIES) ALEOSAN ANTIPAS ARAKAN CARMEN KABACAN 2 3 3 1 8 49 7 65 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN MIDSAYAP M'LANG PRES. ROXAS 18 12 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE (8 RECOVERIES) 22 KIAMBA MALUNGON 2 6 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department (Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 09, 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 73 RECOVERIES) KORONADAL CITY 26 NORALA POLOMOLOK 1 30 SURALLAH 11 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 33 RECOVERIES) 5 BAGUMBAYAN 3 COLUMBIO 3 ESPERANZA 4 ISULAN LAMBAYONG 2 5 PRES. QUIRINO SEN, NINOY AQUINO 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 13 448 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

 

