Nearly 450 patients healed from COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 9, 2022 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (289) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-FORTY-EIGHT (448) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHT NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City,

One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 67,786 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,167 (4.67%) are active cases, 62,188 (91.74%) recoveries and 2,408 (3.55%) COVID-19 related deaths.