Never touch electric wires or fuses when wet or standing on wet grounds, Cotabato Light reminds

Arlen Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

Public Safety Awareness:

Never use electric appliances or touch electric wires, switches or fuses when you're wet or when you're standing in water.

Keep electric tools and equipment at least 10 feet away from wet surfaces. If an electrical appliance has been in contact with water, have a professional check it out before it is used.

Safety First! The safe way is the best way.

