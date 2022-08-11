New 6th ID head to support Malacañang-Moro peace process

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - The new commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division assured to support Malacañang’s peace process for Moro communities as he assumed central Mindanao’s top military post Thursday.

Major Gen. Roy Galido was installed commander of 6th ID by the chief of the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., during a simple rite in this camp on Thursday morning.

Galido took over 6th ID’s leadership from his classmate in the Philippine Military Academy, Major Gen. Roberto Capulong.

Capulong was 6th ID’s acting commander for about five weeks following the retirement from the military service of predecessor Lt. Gen. Juvymax Uy.

Galido and Capulong belonged to PMA’s Class ’90.

“I will support programs and activities that can make this part of the Bangsamoro region become peaceful and progressive,” Galido said in a message.

He said the 6th ID, under his leadership, shall engage in activities that can hasten the realization of peace and sustainable development in Moro areas in provinces covered by the division.

The 6th ID covers Maguindanao and parts of Lanao del Sur, which are component provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, South Cotabato and parts of North Cotabato, all under Administrative Region 12.

Units of 6th ID are also watching over the cities of Cotabato, Tacurong, Koronadal and General Santos.

Galido was first assigned in central Mindanao more than a decade ago, while still a lieutenant colonel, during which he served as commander of the 6th ID’s now defunct anti-crime, anti-terror Task Force Tugis.

He also became commander of the 40th Infantry Battalion, a component-unit of 6th ID and, subsequently, as commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade based in Tacurong City.

“I wish for the success of the government’s peace process for the Bangsamoro people. It was for the sacrifices of the Moro mujahideen (freedom fighters) that the BARMM came into being. Let’s help make this peace process succeed,” Galido said.