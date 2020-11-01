New BARMM RHU improves health services in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY — To ensure quality health services in the communities of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Bangsamoro Government officially turned-over the completed construction of Rural Health Unit (RHU) in Municipality of Talayan, Maguindanao on Friday.

This is a continuation of RHU project under the 2016 Humanitarian and Development Program (HDAP) of defunct ARMM, and is in partnership with Ministry of Health (MOH) and the 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division (6ID), through Bayanihan with the 549th Engineering Battalion.

On Friday Oct. 30, Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA) Director Mohajirin T. Ali, OIC MOH Minister Dr. Amirel S. Usman, and BARMM Executive Secretary Abdulraof A. Macacua led the ceremony and signing of certificate and completion acceptance.

BPDA Director Mohajirin Ali stressed that Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim assigned the BPDA to complete the unfinished construction of the project under HDAP.

“Bahagi din ng programa ang pagapapatayo ng tatlumput apat (34) na Barangay Health Stations (BHS), pagpapalawak ng tatlong Rural Health Units sa mga Munisipalidad ng Talitay, Mamasapano at Datu Piang,” Ali said.

“May dalawang bahagi ang HDAP—una ang Humanitarian o makatao. Ito ay ang agarang pagtugon sa mga pamilya na makabalik at makaahon sa sakuna. Pangalawa ang Development o pag-unlad na sumasaklaw sa rehabilitasyon sa mga apektadong lugar,” he added.

The last target of HDAP project is to build the Rural Health Unit in Municipality of Datu Salibo.

Meanwhile, BARMM Executive Secretary Abulraof Macacua said that this project bares with major significance for improving the quality of basic health services in Maguindanao Province.

“We need to uplift the living condition of the Bangsamoro People in these municipalities through ensuring access to quality health care services, education, and social welfare duly supported by infrastructure facilities is our priority,” he said.

Talayan Municipal Administrator Datu Nur Ali Midtimbang, Talayan Mayor Datu Ali Midtimbang, gave thanks to Bangsamoro Government for enhancing and completing the RHU, which he said is “a big help for their municipalities.”

MP Datu Mibpantao Midtimbang, Dr. Elizabeth A. Samama -Acting Provincial Health Officer of IPHO Maguindanao, Datu Nur Ali Midtimbang- Municipal Administrative, LTC Lorvina N. Lamug CE (GSC) PA -Acting Commanding Officer presented by CPT Ronn Olvert Serafin, 549th Engineering Battalion, MGEN Juvymax R. Uy, PA -Commanding General of 6th Infantry Division presented by COL Ferdinand B. Lacadin, and LTC Omar V. Orozco, CAV -Commanding Officer 2nd Merchandized Infantry Battalion were also present during the turnover ceremony. (Bureau of Public Information)