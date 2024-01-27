  Saturday Jan, 27 2024 12:15:17 AM

New wage rates for workers in BARMM set

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 18:30 PM Fri Jan 26, 2024
80
By: 
John Felix Unson
The Bangsamoro wage board and regional officials have agreed to increase the wages for workers in the autonomous region starting February. (From Yara Lukman, via John Unson)

COTABATO CITY --- A regional cross-section wage board and the Bangsamoro labor ministry are now finalizing a new pay scheme for workers in the autonomous region for enforcement by February.

Two members of the employers’ sector in the Bangsamoro Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, the lawyer Anwar Malang and the entrepreneur Haron Bandila, separately told reporters here on Friday that members of the BTWPB and officials of the region’s Ministry of Labor and Employment discussed on Thursday the finalization of a new wage order for workers in the region.

“The meeting was attended by MoLE-BARMM representatives led by Labor Minister Muslimin Sema himself,” Malang, owner of restaurants and commercial function sites in this city, said.

The dialogue on wage increase, held at the Pagana Restaurant here, was also attended by Abuamri Taddik, who is BARMM’s trade minister.

The BARMM presently has a wage rate of P341.000 for non-agricultural workers and P316.000 for agricultural workers, to increase starting month.

“We already had prior multi-sector consultations on that in many areas in the region. We shall have new rates by February 2024,” Sema told reporters via text message on Thursday morning. 

BARMM region covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Marawi, Lamitan and Cotabato.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

TESDA 12 to give free basic bookkeeping seminar for SK treasurers

KORONADAL CITY - The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA-12) will conduct a 2-day free Basic Seminar for the Sangguniang...

New wage rates for workers in BARMM set

COTABATO CITY --- A regional cross-section wage board and the Bangsamoro labor ministry are now finalizing a new pay scheme for workers in the...

Lanao Sur cops arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize over P1-M worth of shabu

LANAO DEL SUR -  As police authorities in the in Bangsamoro region continues their relentless operations against illegal drugs, joint personnel...

Isa pang kaso ng pamamaril, naganap sa Pikit, biktima isang security guard

KIDAPAWAN CITY -  SECURITY GUARD, dead on the spot matapos binaril habang sakay ng kaniyang motorsiklo sa tapat ng Barangay Hall ng Barangay...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 26, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   OPEN GOVERNANCE campaign, inilunsad ni Budget Sec. Pangandaman sa BARMM, hiling niya isulong ito sa Mindanao 2 ...