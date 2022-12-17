No Filipino victim in deadly Malaysia landslide

MANILA – There was no Filipino national among the casualties in a deadly Malaysian campsite landslide that killed 21 and left a dozen more missing on Friday.

“So far, the (Philippine Embassy in Malaysia) has not received any reports of Filipinos affected by the incident. Post continues to monitor developments in the search and rescue operations,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza told reporters.

The Embassy is in touch with the Filipino community in Malaysia and has reached out to authorities involved in the search and rescue operations.

The landslide occurred past 2 a.m. at Father's Organic Farm in Malaysia's Selangor state, which officials said is operating illegally.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received the first distress call at 2:44 a.m.

Malaysian state media Bernama, quoting a campsite personnel, said 51 adults and 30 children were registered for an overnight stay at the farm.

Xinhua news agency reported that Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was set to visit the site and has ordered all relevant government bodies to conduct a thorough and systematic search and rescue effort. (PNA)

TRAGEDY. The site of a landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor state, Malaysia on Friday (Dec. 16, 2022). Authorities said the landslide occurred past 2 a.m. at Father's Organic Farm, which was allegedly operating illegally. (Courtesy of Selangor Fire and Rescue Department/Handout via Xinhua)