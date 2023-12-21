  Thursday Dec, 21 2023 09:44:42 PM

Nobleza sends elite police unit to Marawi

Peace and Order • 13:15 PM Thu Dec 21, 2023
By: 
PRO-BAR news release/DXMS

As part of PRO BAR's heightened efforts to ensure a secure Bangsamoro region throughout the festive period, Regional Director PBGEN ALLAN CRUZ NOBLEZA spearheaded the send-off ceremony for 1402nd RMFC, RMFB14-A troops to Marawi City, Lanao del Sur on December 19, 2023, held at the RMFB14-A Battalion Headquarters, Camp Brigadier General, Salipada K Pendatun, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The troops will be stationed at the Lanao del Sur entry and exit points, patrol the AOR, and man the police assistance desks to facilitate community access as well as swift complaint responses.

Thus, strengthen security measures and create a more secured environment for the students and the residents. Furthermore, guarantee a peaceful yuletide period while actively preventing any threats to Lanao del Sur and its neighboring provinces' security, peace, and order.

