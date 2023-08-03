NoCot swimmer wins gold medals in Palarong Pambansa

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato's swimmer delivered a stellar performance as she clinched the first gold medal for the Soccsksargen Region in the Palaraong Pambansa 2023 in Marikina City.

Jie Angela Mikaila Talosig, 17, of Southern Christian College in Midsayap, has won the medal in the secondary girls' 400M freestyle swimming event.

She also won another gold medal in the 200M freestyle swimming girls secondary competition.

Aside from Talosig, Aiza Salangao from Mainline Elementary School in Carmen town also won silver medal for the athletics girls elementary 100M hurdles game.

Felix Alemania III from Kidapawan City Baptist Heritage in Kidapawan Division won silver medal for the Swimming Elementary Boys 400M freestyle.

North Cotabato Schools Division has 38 athletes for athletics, taekwondo, chess, lawn tennis, badminton, wrestling, archery, table tennis, billiards, boxing, pencak silat, wushu and paralympics.

While Kidapawan Schools Division has 19 delegates vying for a podium finish for the swimming, boxing, wushu and tennis events.

In an interview of Radyo BIDA with Kidapawan Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Natividad Ocon, the preparation of their delegation has been smooth, especially since they participated in the training camp in Koronadal before going to the National Competition.

As of August 02, Region 12, three gold, two silver and three bronze medals.