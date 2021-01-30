North Cotabato hauls awards in DTI’s competitive index

KIDAPAWAN CITY – North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today attributed the gains of the province in the competitiveness index of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

North Cotabato is at the No. 12 spot in Most Competitive Province category from among 76 provinces nationwide.

“This recognition is attributed to our dear people of North Cotabato,” Catamco, who received the award from DTI-12, said.

North Cotabato Investment and Promotion Center officials, headed by Norito Mzo and Margian Warner, accompanied Gov. Catamco in receiving the recognition.

“It is noteworthy that despite the pandemic, these local government units have continued to deliver quality public service,” DTI-12 Regional Director Jude Constantine Jaugan said.

Also present to receive other awards were North Cotabato town mayors.

Towns in North Cotabato that were included under the Most Competitive Municipality category (1st and 2nd Class Category), are Midsayap (No. 14th out of 489 towns), Kabacan (16th), M’lang (40th), Pikit (45th), Makilala (132nd), Pigcawayan (133rd), Carmen (136th) Magpet (150th), President Roxas (158th), Libungan (189th), Alamada (195th), Arakan (237th), Tulunan (265th), Banisilan (288th) In the 3rd and 4th Class Category, Aleosan town was at 48th spot out of 611).

In the most competitive component city is Kidapawan City is at 26th spot out of 112, The most Most Improved Municipality category went to Pikit that used to be 120th spot and improved to 45th spot as of 2020 and Alerosan from 87th spot to 48th place.