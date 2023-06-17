  Saturday Jun, 17 2023 04:26:46 AM

NPA political instructor, intel yields to Army in GenSan

TIMRA Reports • 20:30 PM Fri Jun 16, 2023
6th ID news release
Army-led TF welcomes NPA political officer who decided to rejoin the mainstream in Gen. Santos City (Army photo).

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte – A political instructor of communist movement in South Cotabato have voluntarily surrendered to military authorities in Gen. Santos City following through the Localized Engagement Program of South Cotabato.

Colonel Ruben Aquino, commander of Joint Task Force GenSan, said aside from political instruction, “Alias Akai” is also an intelligence officer and media liaison officer of Guerilla Front Musa.

Col. Andre Santos, commander of 1st Mechanized Brigade, said Akai was sighted in April in his home in Gen. Santos City and Army operatives conducted backdoor negotiation for his surrender.

Gen. Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao has extended financial aid to Akai through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

6th Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera welcomed the surrender of Akai and urged other communist rebels to lay down their guns, abandon a meaningless struggle and rejoin the government for a peaceful and productive life.

