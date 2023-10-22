Oblates welcome 2 new priests

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - The Oblates of Mary Immaculate on Saturday welcomed two deacons to the congregation after they were ordained to the priesthood by Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon, OMI, DD at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto Nino here on Saturday.

The presbyteral ordination of Rev. Jericho Balberia Veñarta, OMI from the Archdiocese of Palo, Leyte and Rev. Fidel Italio Talabon, OMI of the Diocese of Kidapawan was attended by Oblate bothers and priests and thousands of parishioners.