  Sunday Oct, 22 2023 10:20:55 PM

Oblates welcome 2 new priests

OMI Philippine Province • 09:00 AM Sun Oct 22, 2023
161
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photos courtesy of OMI Philippines and shared photos from parishioners.

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - The Oblates of Mary Immaculate on Saturday welcomed two deacons to the congregation after they were ordained to the priesthood by Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon, OMI, DD at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto Nino here on Saturday.

The presbyteral ordination of Rev. Jericho Balberia Veñarta, OMI from the Archdiocese of Palo, Leyte and Rev. Fidel Italio Talabon, OMI of the Diocese of Kidapawan was attended by Oblate bothers and priests and thousands of parishioners.

                              May be an image of 2 people and text that says 'Oblatesof Mary Immaculate Philippine Province Invitesyou to the Presbyteral Ordination Rev. Jericho Balberia Veñarta, OMI and ARCHDIOCESE OF PALO Rev. Fidel Italio Talabon, OMI through the laying on fhands by DIOCESE OF KIDAPAWAN Most Angelito R Lampon, OMI, DD ARCHDIOCESE OF COTABATO "You are always with me and everything Ihave is yours." -Luke 15:31 October 21, 2023 at 9am Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño, Midsayap, North Cotabato'

No description available.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM no plan to seek 2nd extension of BTA

DAVAO CITY — The May 2025 regional election marks the first time the 80 Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of...

BARMM gets 150 augmentation cops from Davao region

DAVAO CITY - Abot sa 150 mga pulis mula Police Regional Office 11 (PRO 11) o Davao Region ang idedeploy sa Bangsamoro Region bilang karagdagang...

Oblates welcome 2 new priests

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - The Oblates of Mary Immaculate on Saturday welcomed two deacons to the congregation after they were ordained to the...

MHSD ensures gender-responsive personnel in the island provinces

COTABATO CITY - In a bid to foster a more inclusive and gender-responsive offices, the Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (MHSD), the...

MSSD improves survivor-centered approach mechanism to all gender-based violence

COTABATO CITY - The enhanced version of BARMM CP-GBV Referral Pathway is officially out after members of the Working Group convened on 18 October...