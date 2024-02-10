  Saturday Feb, 10 2024 01:39:38 PM

Over P1.4-M smuggled cigarettes seized along Cotabato City riverbank

Local News • 13:15 PM Sat Feb 10, 2024
By: 
PRO-BAR news release

COTABATO CITY - Joint forces from Regional Intelligence Division-RIAT, CCPO Police Station 3, 1404th Mobile Force Company RMFB14, and City Intelligence Unit discovered and seized 74 boxes of smuggled cigarettes worth P1,480,000.00 at Riverside, Purok Nyugan, Barangay Kalanganan 2, Cotabato City at 4:30 in the morning of February 9, 2024.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, BARMM police regional director, said an intelligence tip claimed that boxes of smuggled cigarettes were waiting for shipment near the riverbank, prompting the operatives to verify it. The operatives found a blue-tarpaulin-covered cache of allegedly smuggled cigarettes.

Seventy-four boxes containing various brands of smuggled cigarettes, with a total value of P1,480,000.00 were left unattended by an unidentified owner.

After a few inquiries about the legality of the items and the identity of the owner, no one claimed the boxes. Thus, the operatives had them confiscated.

Confiscated items are now under the custody of CCPO Police Station 3 prior to its turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Nobleza laudedthe joint operatives for their unceasing efforts to combat the unlawful smuggling of counterfeit and smuggled items in the region.

He warned the public not to buy smuggled cigarettes since doing so is a form of economic sabotage that hinders our country's prosperity.

