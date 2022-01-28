P1-M worth shabu seized in PDEA-BARMM operation

SULTAN MASTURA, Maguindanao --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P1 million worth of shabu from a peddler entrapped in Barangay Macabiso here at noontime Thursday.

The suspect, Yusop Karim Gumander, is now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

He shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, also known as the Republic Act 9165.

Gumander is now clamped down in a PDEA-BARMM detention facility in Cotabato City.

He was immediately frisked and cuffed after selling P1 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents in a sting in Barangay Macabiso here.

Local officials had told reporters the 37-year-old Gumander has contacts in interior barangays here and in Maguindanao’s nearby Parang and Sultan Kudarat towns.

The operation that resulted in Gumander’s arrest was assisted by units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the Regional Highway Patrol Group and military intelligence operatives supporting the anti-narcotics thrusts of PDEA-BARMM.