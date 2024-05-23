  Thursday May, 23 2024 12:22:07 AM

P1.1-M worth shabu seized in Pagadian City

TIMRA Reports • 16:15 PM Wed May 22, 2024
By: 
John Felix Unson
The P1.1 million worth of shabu confiscated from a dealer entrapped by policemen in Pagadian City on Tuesday. (From Pagadian CPO)

COTABATO CITY - Non-uniformed policemen seized P1.1 million worth of shabu from a 19-year-old dealer entrapped in a residential area in Pagadian City on Tuesday.

The Pagadian City Police Office and the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police stated in separate reports Wednesday that the male suspect was immediately detained after selling P1.1 million worth of shabu to anti-narcotics agents during an entrapment operation in Purok Malipayon in Barangay Dao, laid with the help of local officials.

The Pagadian CPO and the Zamboanga del Sur PPO withheld the full name of the suspect pending filing of a case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect is now locked in the detention facility of the Pagadian CPO, according to local officials, among them members of the multi-sector Pagadian City Peace and Order Council.

 

