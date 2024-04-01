P540K worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Authorities from the Sulu Provincial Police Office confiscated 45 boxes of various cigarettes in Sitio Pamawlan, Barangay Kajatian, Indanan, Sulu. The law enforcement operation was conducted on March 28.

The Indanan Municipal Police Station received information from a member of the Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN) about the transportation of alleged smuggled cigarettes in the coastal area of the aforementioned location. Indanan MPS personnel promptly acted on the report.

Upon reaching the site, they found 36 boxes of New Berlin cigarettes valued at an estimated P450,000 and nien boxes of Tex cigarettes valued at approximately P90,000 abandoned by unidentified carriers using Jungkong (local bangka).

The smuggled stuff is for delivery to the local market.

The confiscated cigarette boxes were taken to the Indanan Municipal Police Station and will be handed over to the Bureau of Customs for proper handling.

Filing of charges for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) are being prepared against the suspects who remained at large.

BARMM Police Regional Director Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn immediately commended the responding team for the successful seizure of the smuggled cigarettes.

He also praised the constituents for providing vital information that enabled prompt police action. Additionally, he pledged to intensify anti-crime efforts and pursue those who violate the law while continuing to enforce lawful orders.