COTABATO CITY - A man and his wife were arrested by police during law enforcement operation in Wao, Lanao del Sur, police said.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, BARMM police regional director, the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) identified the couple as Busran Ampatua Saripada, 64, and his wife, Monera Ampatua, 46 who both yielded 1,000 grams of shabu worth P6.8 million.