P6.8-M worth shabu seized in another Lanao del Sur PDEA bust

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:15 PM Thu Feb 22, 2024
John Felix Unson
Plainclothes anti-narcotics operatives had confiscated P6.8 million worth of shabu from Jamel Dimaporo and Jalil Macaayong, now both detained. (From PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents confiscated P6.8 million worth of shabu from two dealers who fell in another entrapment operation in Lanao del Sur province on Wednesday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said on Thursday morning that the duo, Jamel Dimaporo, 29, and his 19-year-old accomplice, Jalil Macaayong, shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Dimaporo and Macaayong were immediately cuffed after selling a kilo of shabu, costing P6.8 million, to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents in Barangay Pindolonan in Bubong, Lanao del Sur during a tradeoff at past 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The operation that led to their arrest was assisted by policemen from units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

The entrapment of Dimaporo and Macaayong was preceded by the arrest just last February 6 of large-scale trafficker Lawa Pitila Abedin, 47, after he had sold P6.8 million worth of shabu to PDEA-BARMM agents in a sting in Barangay Bugaran in Piagapo town, also in Lanao del Sur.

The operation that led to the seizure of P6.8 million worth of shabu from Abedin was premised on tips from confidential informants privy to his shabu peddling activities, according to Castro.

 

