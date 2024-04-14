  Sunday Apr, 14 2024 05:02:24 AM

P6.8 M worth of shabu seized in Lanao del Sur PDEA buy bust

An agent documents the P6.8 million worth shabu confiscated from four peddlers entrapped in an interior barangay in Wao, Lanao del Sur on Friday. (From PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from four peddlers entrapped in an interior barangay in Wao, Lanao del Sur on Friday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, said Saturday that the suspects, Nawap Gundar Mohammad, Nursidin Bilao Bantak, Mamak Barazar Solaiman and Mustapha Dipatuan Solaiman fell in a sting laid with the help of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and Bangsamoro regional police director Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn.

The suspects, all Maranaos, were immediately detained after selling a kilo of shabu, worth P6.8 million, to combined non-uniformed agents of PDEA-BARMM and intelligence operatives from units of PRO-BAR and the Lanao del Sur provincial police.

The PDEA-BARMM and PRO-BAR are together trying to identify now, with the help of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, the accomplices of the four suspects in other towns in Lanao del Sur, one of the six provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Castro said Mohammad, Bantak and the two Solaimans are to be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P6.8 million worth of shabu confiscated from them as evidence.

 

