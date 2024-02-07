P6.9-M worth shabu confiscated in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P6.9 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped on Tuesday in Barangay Bugaran in Poona Bayabao town in Lanao del Sur.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said on Wednesday morning that they are now in custody of the large-scale shabu dealer Lawa Pitila Abedin, 47, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The entrapment operation that resulted in his arrest was launched after local officials and people close to him informed our agents in Lanao del Sur about his involvement in distribution of narcotics in the province,” Castro said.

Abedin voluntarily turned himself in when he sensed that he had sold more than a kilo of shabu, amounting to P6.9 million, to plainclothes agents of PDEA-BARMM and personnel of units under the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

Rangers from the Army’s 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion helped carry out the entrapment operation, according to Castro. (John Unson)