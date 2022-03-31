P900K worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

COTABATO CITY --- The police seized P900,000 worth of undocumented imported cigarettes Tuesday in Indanan town in Sulu.

Major Edwin Sapa, chief of the Indanan Municipal Police Station, said Wednesday the contraband was found neatly piled near a small wharf in Barangay Buansa by patrolling policemen.

He said there were indications that the cigarettes in sealed boxes, said to have come in Indonesia, have just been unloaded from a small watercraft that berthed at the BF Wharf in Barangay Buansa in Indanan, Sulu.

Police probers are now trying to identify who the consignees of the cigarettes were.

Sapa said they shall turn over the seized smuggled cigarettes to the Bureau of Customs.