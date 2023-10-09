PAGASA monitors 3 weather systems outside PAR

MANILA – The weather bureau said Sunday it monitors three weather systems, including Typhoon Koinu (formerly Jenny), outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Koinu is almost stationary at 725 km. west of extreme Northern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 155 kph and gustiness of up to 190 kph.

The bureau also monitors Tropical Storm Bolaven (international name) located 3,045 km. east of the Visayas, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gustiness of 80 kph while slowly moving westward.

It also spotted a low-pressure area (LPA) of 1,845 km. east of the Visayas as of 3 a.m. Sunday.

PAGASA said the three weather systems still have no direct effect in any part of the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, it said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or "habagat" and localized thunderstorms.

Northern and Central Luzon and the western section of Southern Luzon will experience light to moderate winds blowing southwest to southeast, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds heading northeast to northwest, with slight to moderate seas.

The temperature will range from 24.6°C to 32.7°C. (PNA)