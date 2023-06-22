PAL Cotabato-Manila-Cotabato flights cancelled

Advisory – URGENT Update

21 June 2023

Cotabato flights cancelled due to runway closure

For the safety of our passengers, PAL has cancelled the following domestic flights to and from Cotabato City effective from 22 June 2023, due to the closure of the runway at Cotabato’s Awang Airport for urgent repairs of the asphalt overlay:

Cancelled flights from 22 June 2023 until further notice:

PR 2959/2960 (Daily)

Manila – Cotabato – Manila

PR 2957/2958 (July 11)

Manila – Cotabato – Manila

PR 2223/2234 (Monday & Thursday)

Cebu – Cotabato – Cebu

PR 2487/2488 (Monday & Thursday)

Cotabato – Tawi-Tawi – Cotabato

The closure of the Cotabato runway is in compliance with an official Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) advisory issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Replacement flights from 22 to 30 June 2023:

Every day up to 30 June 2023, we will operate the following Manila-Davao-Manila flights in lieu of the cancelled MNL-Cotabato-Manila services:

PR 2805 – Manila to Davao (Daily) - departing Manila at 0850 AM

PR 2806 – Davao to Manila (Daily) – departing Davao at 1120 AM

Passengers booked on the cancelled MNLCBO and CBOMNL flights will be automatically rebooked on the replacement MNLDVO and DVOMNL flights.

Passengers boarding the replacement flight from Davao are requested to be at the Davao International Airport at least three (3) hours before the 1120 AM scheduled departure time.

OPTIONS FOR PASSENGERS OF CANCELLED FLIGHTS:

You have the option to:

• Reroute to another flight with available space within 60 days from the original flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class.

• Convert your ticket to Travel Credits equivalent to the unused base fare of your ticket. Voucher validity is one year (1) from the date of issuance.

• Refund ticket without penalties, excluding Ticketing Service Charge. Please contact us at https://www.philippineairlines.com/covi.../mypal-hub-request.

You may connect 24/7 with PAL via the following PAL Channels:

- Hotline (+632) 8539-0000 / (+632) 8855-8888

- Philippines Mobile – (+63) 919-056-2255

- Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger

- Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines

- WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359

- myPAL Web Chat: https://bit.ly/3z8Ck3Y

Philippine Airlines will coordinate closely with the authorities to determine when the airport will reopen for commercial flights. As always, your safety is our paramount concern.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.