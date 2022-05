PAL pioneers Cotabato-Tawi-Tawi route, says tourism director general Sinarimbo

COTABATO CITY The first flight will be on June 9, 2022 (Thursday). Flights will operate twice a week (Monday and Thursday), departing at 07:30AM-08:40AM via PR 2487 from Cotabato Awang Airport (CBO) and arriving at Sanga-Sanga Airport (TWT) in 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Ms. Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo, director general of the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism, said flights from Tawi-Tawi to Cotabato will leave at 09:40AM via PR 2488.