Partly cloudy skies, isolated rains to persist over parts of PH

MANILA – The shear line affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, the northeast monsoon prevailing over Northern and Central Luzon, and the easterlies are expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers in most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Aurora, Quezon, and Camarines Norte.

PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides could occur in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Batanes and Cagayan.

The Ilocos and Cordillera regions, and the rest of Central Luzon and Cagayan Valley will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will be experienced over the northern and eastern parts of the country, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 14°C to 23°C; Laoag City, 23°C to 30°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 33°C. (PNA)