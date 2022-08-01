  Monday Aug, 01 2022 04:40:18 PM

PBBM names Azurin as new PNP chief

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 12:45 PM Mon Aug 1, 2022
PNA
Incoming PNP chief, Lt. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. (Photo courtesy of PNP Puiblic Information Office)

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Lt. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as the new chief of the Philippine National Police, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said on Monday.

A graduate of Philippine Military Academy (‘Makatao’ Class of 1989), Azurin is currently the commander of the Northern Luzon Police Area composed of the regions of Ilocos (Region 1), Cagayan Valley (Region 2), Central Luzon (Region 3) and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Azurin was also the former commander of the Southern Luzon Police Area which include the regions of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) - Region 4-A; Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) – Region 4-B and Bicol (Region 5).

Azurin is a well-rounded police officer, having served the PNP in various capacities, both in police operations and administrative work.

He held star-rank positions in Camp Crame as director of the Directorate for Comptrollership (DC) as well as the Directorate for Information and Communication Technology Management (DICTM).

As a newly-promoted police general, Azurin served director of the Maritime Group and later as as the regional director of Police Regional Office 1 in Ilocos.

As middle-grade police officer, Azurin served as the provincial director of Benguet Province. He also served as the Chief Task Force Limbas of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and was also the Deputy Operations Officer of Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force (PAOCTF).

As a junior officer, Azurin was assigned to various field units and offices that include the following: 1st Special Action Company in Parang, Maguindanao; 231st Philippine Constabulary (PC) Company in Quezon Province; Police Aviation Security Command -- currently the Aviation Security Group (AVSEG); Criminal Investigation Service Command -- currently the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG); Office of Internal Security (OIS); Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG); Health Service; Police Community Relations Group -- currently the Police Community Affairs and Development Group (PCADG); as well as the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM).

Azurin was born on April 24, 1967 in Paniqui, Tarlac and was raised in La Trinidad, Benguet. He is married to Mary Grace Lino and has three children: Martin, Ninna and Aaron. (OPS)

