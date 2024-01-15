PBBM suspends NCMF chair Mamondiong, names OIC

MANILA - President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos has ordered the preventive suspension of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos chair Guiling Mamondiong on allegations of anomalies in the Hajj pilgrimage last year.

In a statement, NCMF said Commissioner Yusoph Janang Mando assumed as officer-in-charge while Mamondiong is suspended for three months.

Earlier, Sulu Vice Gov. Toto Tan, on behalf of Muslim pilgrims, complained about dismal services by NCMF during the July 2023 hajj.

Pilgrims complained of sub-par performance by the NCMF Bureau of Pilgrimage and Endowment (BPE), especially on the transport and accommodation of pilgrims.