  Monday Jan, 15 2024 06:38:22 PM

PBBM suspends NCMF chair Mamondiong, names OIC

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 17:00 PM Mon Jan 15, 2024
44
By: 
Darwin Gecosala/Makati

MANILA - President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos has ordered the preventive suspension of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos chair Guiling Mamondiong on allegations of anomalies in the Hajj pilgrimage last year.

In a statement, NCMF said Commissioner Yusoph Janang Mando assumed as officer-in-charge while Mamondiong is suspended for three months.

Earlier, Sulu Vice Gov. Toto Tan, on behalf of Muslim pilgrims, complained about dismal services by NCMF during the July 2023 hajj.

Pilgrims complained of sub-par performance by the NCMF Bureau of Pilgrimage and Endowment (BPE), especially on the transport and accommodation of pilgrims.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PBBM suspends NCMF chair Mamondiong, names OIC

MANILA - President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos has ordered the preventive suspension of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos chair Guiling...

3 Maranaws dead, another hurt in Lanao del Sur ambush

COTABATO CITY - Three ethnic Maranaws riding a tricycle were killed while another was wounded in an ambush on Sunday afternoon in Barangay Masao in...

Higit P1.3 milyong shabu, nasamsam sa General Santos City

GEN. SANTOS CITY — NAARESTO ng mga awtoridad ang dalawang ‘tulak’ matapos na mahulihan ng higit sa P1.3 milyong halaga ng hinihinalang shabu sa isang...

Gunner naaresto ng CIDG sa Maguindanao del Norte

COTABATO CITY - NAARESTO NG MGA TAUHAN NG Criminal Investigation and Detection Group O CIDG-BARMM ang isang suspected gun runner o nagbebenta ng...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan 15, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   200 IP families, pinaalis ng isang kumpanya sa Tupi; Mayor Tamayo nagbigay ng advise. 2   Task Force...