PDEA-12 agents seize P178K worth of MJ-flavored vapes in GenSan

Local News • 13:15 PM Fri Apr 12, 2024
PDEA-12 news release

KOROANDAL CITY - Fifty-one vape cartridges containing suspected marijuana oil were confiscated from three drug personalities in a buy-bust operation on April 11, 2024, at 3:35 PM at Purok Maunlad, Brgy. Apopong, General Santos City.

The operation, jointly conducted by PDEA South Cotabato PO, PDEA Sarangani-Gensan PO and PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team, led to the arrest of the suspects identified as Juanito Cuevas II y Vollodres, 27, Leigh de Leon y Cabalaran, 22, and Cris Jay Andolana y Lado, 22, all residents of General Santos City.

The confiscated illegal drugs have an estimated street value of Php 178,500.00 or Php 3,500 per vape cartridge.

Cases for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of RA 9165 will be filed against the suspects.

PDEA ROXII Director Aileen T Lovitos continuously cautions the public against the use of vape products containing marijuana oil for its health risks and since the law prohibits it.

