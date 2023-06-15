PDEA-12 now prosecuting 3 detained shabu dealers

GENERAL SANTOS CITY ----The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 is now prosecuting for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 three alleged drug dealers, among them a female criminology student, busted in separate entrapment operations.

Aileen Lovitos, director of PDEA-12, confirmed to reporters Thursday that they have filed corresponding cases against Bob Karlo Wahab Sumaid, 21, and his accomplice, Mary Decial Abapo, 20, and the 22-year-old Erwin Cordova Gallego, now detained, awaiting court proceedings.

Gallego was entrapped last week by PDEA-12 agents in Taran Subdivision in Barangay Poblacion in Kidapawan City.

He was immediately arrested and detained after selling dried marijuana leaves to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents and policemen.

Sumaid and Abapo, a criminology student, fell in a sting on June 13 in Barangay East Dadiangas, General Santos City.

Lovitos said PDEA-12 agents had confiscated P3,400 worth of shabu from the duo during the clandestine tradeoff in Barangay East Dadiangas.