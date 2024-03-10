  Sunday Mar, 10 2024 10:22:34 PM

PH Navy gunboat intercepts P64-M undocumented tobacco

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:15 PM Sun Mar 10, 2024
Priam Nepomuceno
SEIZED. Philippine Navy personnel secure M\L Yasmen which was found carrying some PHP64 million worth of undocumented tobacco products off Tawi-Tawi province on March 9, 2024. (Photo from Phil. Navy)

MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) on Sunday announced that one of its patrol gunboats, the BRP Jose Loor Sr. (PC-390), had successfully intercepted and seized a motor launch carrying some PHP64 million of undocumented tobacco products during operations in the waters of Tawi-Tawi province last March 9.

Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) acting public affairs office chief, Lt. Chester Ross Cabaltera, in a statement, said BRP Jose Loor Sr. was conducting a "maritime security patrol, maritime law enforcement operation, external defense operation and sovereign patrol" when it chanced upon the M/L Yasmen at the vicinity of Manuk Mangkaw Island, Simunul town, Tawi-Tawi.

The motor launch was immediately boarded by Navy personnel and it was found out that it was carrying PHP64 million worth of undocumented tobacco products.

"Upon inspection, it was revealed that M/L Yasmen was laden with a cache of undocumented tobacco goods. The estimated market value of these confiscated goods stands at an astonishing PHP64 million," Cabaltera said.

He said the seized goods were duly turned over to the Bureau of Customs Sub-Port Bongao Station for proper disposition and further investigation.

Meanwhile, NFWM commander, Rear Admiral Anthony Miraflor, said this operation highlights their commitment to protect the country's waters.

"We remain resolute in our mission to uphold maritime security and promote lawful commerce within Philippine waters. The PN stands ready to confront and deter any threat to national sovereignty and maritime safety," he added. (PNA)

