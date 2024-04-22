  Monday Apr, 22 2024 12:05:51 AM

Phil and US Marines hold outreach program in MagNorte

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 10:30 AM Sun Apr 21, 2024
First Marine Brigade news release

COTABATO CITY -  The Philippine Marine Corps (PMC), through the 1st Marine Brigade, in collaboration with the United States Marine Corps (USMC), has successfully concluded a significant Community Relations (COMREL) activity at Mohammad A. Sinsuat Sr. Integrated School, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. This activity was an integral part of the Marine Exercise 2024 (MAREX24).

Aimed at fostering peace, strengthening community ties, and delivering essential services to those in need, this initiative served as a beacon of hope for approximately 400 less fortunate families in the area. The event, held on April 18, 2024, underscored the unwavering commitment of the Philippine Marine Corps and its counterparts from the United States Marine Corps to uplift communities and promote social welfare.

The COMREL event featured an array of services tailored to address the pressing needs of the community. From medical and dental consultations to fluoride application and tooth extraction, the event provided vital healthcare services to individuals who often lack access to such amenities. Additionally, families benefited from Silip-Linis Tenga services, food feeding activities, and free haircut services, enhancing their well-being and overall quality of life.

The PMC and USMC would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the following partner stakeholders who supported the event: MILG-BARMM, IPHO-Maguindanao, JCI Cotabato Inc., H.E.L.P. Mindanao, Kutawato Greenland Initiative Inc., Joyce Cares Mission, Lions Club Cotabato, 92nd Marine Battalion Reserve, 2LT Stephen Henry Chin NC (Res), Dir. Garib A. Abas, and Ms. Rochelle Corpus-Malixi. Their invaluable support and contributions played a crucial role in the success of the event.

The successful conclusion of this COMREL activity underscores the commitment of the PMC and USMC to foster strong community relations and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities they serve. The PMC and USMC remain steadfast in their mission to promote peace, security, and development in the region.

