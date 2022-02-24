PhilHealth XII celebrates 27th anniv

KORONADAL CITY - In celebration of PhilHealth’s 27th anniversary, more than 30 officials and employees have participated in the blood-letting activity in held at the regional office on February 17.

Prior to the foundation day, PhilHealth have various activities on the anniversary day, February 14, that included the simultaneous changing of Facebook frame by the employees themselves bearing the anniversary theme: PhilHealth @27 Tumutugon sa Hamon ng Panahon.

A thanksgiving mass at the Our Lady of Fatima Parish was also held as part of the activities followed by a news conference at the South Cotabato Provincial Information Office, Motorcade around the main thoroughfare in the Koronadal City and Work Life Balance at the grounds of the Southern Mindanao Regional Athletics Association (SMRAA) Sports Complex.

In support to the month long celebration, some partner- stakeholders shared and posted the 27th anniversary art card and PhilHealth banner with the anniversary theme on their official FB pages; while others have them printed and hanged in front of their facilities.

As a token, qualified self-employed and voluntary members who have completed their annual contribution for 2022 between February 14 - February 28, 2022 have their “PHIC-A-Prize” through the Local Health Insurance Offices (LHIOs) of Gen. Santos, Koronadal, Kidapawan, Cotabato and Isulan.

Clients online inquiries and other virtual concerns in terms of enrolment, payment, accreditation including benefit payment through PhilHealth Virtual Front Desk (PVFD) to be acted upon by said five LHIOs will soon be launched by March 2022.

Culmination activity of the month long anniversary celebration by the end of February shall be participated by PhilHealth XII employees that includes PhilHealth Henyo, Video-Low_key and “Creative Tiktok Challenge 2022.”

Pioneering employees who started their career in 1999 will have their narratives of “Ano ang Kwentong PhilHealth Mo?” while those who were born in 1995 had their brief story on their career if not employed with PhilHealth.