  Monday May, 09 2022 02:39:01 AM

PNP to serve as Electoral Board for Cotabato City polls

Breaking News • 17:45 PM Sun May 8, 2022
57
By: 
FERDINANDH CABRERA

Breaking! Higit na 500 na special BEI na mga pulis, napagkasunduan ng kapwa panig ng UBJP mayor candidate Bruce Matabalao at kampo ni Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi na magsisilbing BEI para sa Cotabato City.

Kinumpirma ito ni PNP-BARMM Joint Special Operations Task Group Head Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra sa panayam ng Kutangbato News.

Below is photo of Lustre J about soldiers and police at the entrance of Cotabato City Central Pilot Elementary School where the final testing and sealing was yet to begin at 530 p.m.  

May be an image of 4 people and road

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Blasts rock Datu Unsay on eve of election day

APAT NA MGA malalakas na pagsabog mula sa bala ng M79 grenade launcher ang naitala ngayong gabi malapit municipal hall ng Datu Unsay, Maguindanao...

PNP to serve as Electoral Board for Cotabato City polls

Breaking! Higit na 500 na special BEI na mga pulis, napagkasunduan ng kapwa panig ng UBJP mayor candidate Bruce Matabalao at kampo ni Mayor...

Commotion in front of Comelec-BARMM office leaves 1 car damaged

COTABATO CITY - A vehicle parked in front of Comelec-BARMM office inside the Bangsamoro Government Center was damaged when supporters of candidates...

16 violent election-related recorded in 4 months

MANILA – A day before 67.5 million Filipino troop to polling centers, the Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed 16 validated cases of...

SK gov aspirant gets TRO over Comelec ruling

COTABATO CITY – The Supreme Court on Friday issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against a Comelec ruling canceling the Certificate of...