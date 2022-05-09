PNP to serve as Electoral Board for Cotabato City polls

Breaking! Higit na 500 na special BEI na mga pulis, napagkasunduan ng kapwa panig ng UBJP mayor candidate Bruce Matabalao at kampo ni Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi na magsisilbing BEI para sa Cotabato City.

Kinumpirma ito ni PNP-BARMM Joint Special Operations Task Group Head Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra sa panayam ng Kutangbato News.

Below is photo of Lustre J about soldiers and police at the entrance of Cotabato City Central Pilot Elementary School where the final testing and sealing was yet to begin at 530 p.m.