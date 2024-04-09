  Tuesday Apr, 09 2024 02:47:45 PM

Prelate to Filipinos: Denounce conflict, work for peace

Church • 19:00 PM Mon Apr 8, 2024
Ferdinand Patinio

MANILA – A Catholic prelate on Monday called on Filipinos to reject acts that promote division and conflict and promote peace toward nation-building, ahead of the country's Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor).

“Now, let us be resolved to denounce wars, conflicts which will result only to destruction and death. We work hard to foster and promote peace so that all would live in harmony, orderly, and equality,” Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos said in a statement.

The prelate also urged the people to set aside selfishness, sins, and vices that would only enslave them and ruin their lives.

"Let us free ourselves from anything that will lead us to disgrace, and violate our rights and dignity,” he added.

He also called on Filipinos to remember the sacrifices of the country's heroes in attaining freedom.

“They thought, first of all, the sovereignty of the country, its liberation from invading enemies. They fought for rights and dignity. Let us remember them with gratitude and appreciation for what they have done to us. What we enjoy now -- freedom and independence -- are because of them,” the bishop added.

The Antipolo bishop also asked the people to continue to pray and to work together for the good of all.

“Lastly, let us pray and work together for the good of our country, for success of all, and for God's glory,” he said.

April 9 is a regular holiday in observance of the Day of Valor, commemorating the "Fall of Bataan" and the heroism of Filipino and American troops who fought the Japanese invaders during World War II. 

