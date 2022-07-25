Pres. Marcos cousin, Leyte Rep. Romualdez, is House Speaker of 19th Congress

MANILA - Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez was elected and installed as Speaker of the House of Representatives during the opening of the 19th Congress Session on Monday afternoon.

Rep. Romuladez earned 282 votes from colleagues while four lawmakers abstained and one voted “No.” Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, was the lone solon who voted against Romualdez.

Twenty-two other lawmakers failed to vote.

The four who abstained were members of the “Makabayan bloc.”

They are Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) party-list Rep. France Castro, and Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel — and OFW party-list Rep. Marissa Magsino.

A former majority speaker during the 18th Congress, Rep. Romualdez was nominated by his nephew, Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Alexander Marcos.