Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigns due to health reasons, 2nd Palace official to quit

MANILA – Lawyer Trixie Cruz-Angeles has stepped down from being Press Secretary, Malacañang confirmed Tuesday.

Cruz-Angeles herself announced that she has tendered her resignation due to “health reasons.”

“I tendered my resignation this morning, effective end of business hours today. Due to health reasons. It was a pleasure working with you,” she said in a statement.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara, in an interview with reporters, also confirmed that Cruz-Angeles resigned due to “medical conditions.”

Guevara did not give additional information but noted that Cruz-Angeles’ resignation would now give her time to prioritize her health.

“She’s tendered her resignation today. We’re still in the process of helping the Office address her resignation today,” he said.

Guevara said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to appoint her replacement.

“Wala pa hong bagong (There is still no new) Press Secretary. Hopefully, in the near future, we will have (a) new press secretary,” he added.

He said Marcos gave Cruz-Angeles a "thank you note" following her resignation.

Rumors about Cruz-Angeles’ quitting from her post circulated after Marcos’ working visit to the United States.

Cruz-Angeles is the second Cabinet official who stepped down after Vic Rodriguez announced on September 17 that he has resigned as Executive Secretary but will continue serving Marcos as his chief of staff.

Rodriguez was replaced by retired Supreme Court Justice Lucas Bersamin.

On Tuesday morning, Marcos renewed the ad interim appointments of at least 10 members of his Cabinet who failed to secure the nod of the Commission on Appointments.

However, Cruz-Angeles and Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy were not included in the roster of reappointed Cabinet secretaries that was released by the OPS. (PNA)