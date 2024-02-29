PRO-12, LGUs set rules against North Cotabato motorcycle races

COTABATO CITY - The Police Regional Office-12, local executives and the provincial government of North Cotabato are now together addressing the illegal motorcycle drag races in highways in the province.

The motorcycle drag races in Libungan, North Cotabato hit the news and went viral on Facebook after a racer, John Lloyd Calawigan, rammed a tricycle from behind while racing with other motorists last Saturday, killing its passenger, Genevieve Villela, and himself.

Some illegal drag racers and pedestrians were seriously hurt in mishaps in stretches of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangays Ulamian and Batiocan in Libungan early on. Villela's husband, the tricycle driver Florante, was seriously hurt in Saturday's accident.

Former Cotabato Vice Gov. Shirlyn Macasarte was tapped by the provincial government of North Cotabato to help Libungan Mayor Angel Rose Cuan put an end to the nagging issue besetting her municipality, something residents have long been ranting about.

Macasarte on Wednesday said she had a fruitful dialogue on the issue on Tuesday with Cuan and senior police officials in the province, among them provincial police director Col. Gilbert Tuzon, right in Libungan where they agreed to collaborate now to stop drag races in the municipality.

Cuan and officials of the Libungan Municipal Police Station together established initially on Tuesday night anti-drag racing checkpoints in strategic areas in the municipality.

"We have reached a consensus on how to solve the problem and one of which is to put up anti-drag racing checkpoints in between stretches of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Ulamian and Batiocan areas in Libungan," Macasarte said.

Officials present in the meeting at Cuan's office also favored a proposal, as one solution to the problem, to offer monetary incentives to informants who can help the police detect motorcycle drag races anywhere in Libungan.