PRO-BAR: 4 deadly Basilan clan wars settled amicably

TIMRA Reports • 20:00 PM Sun Oct 29, 2023
John Felix Unson
 Leaders of the eight rival clans hug each other before local executives and representatives of the police and the Army after forging separate peace covenants on Friday. (From Sumisip Local Government Unit)

COTABATO CITY - Leaders of eight feuding clans in Sumisip town in Basilan signed peace covenants in a symbolic reconciliation rite on Friday that ended decades of hostilities among them that exacted heavy fatalities on all sides.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters here Saturday that the four deadly “rido,” meaning clan war in most Moro vernaculars, were settled through the intercession of Sumisip Mayor Jul Adnan Hataman and Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman, who is chairman of the Provincial Peace and Order Council.

Nobleza said elders of the enemy Baakal and Isek, Ingkas and Abuhun, Uyung and Kasim and the Ajanab and Uyung clans forge separate peace agreements on Friday at the headquarters of the Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Tumahubong in Sumisip, in the presence of Hataman, Salliman and Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, who is commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade, and members of the local Islamic religious community.

“It was another breakthrough in the efforts of local officials to improve the investment landscape of Basilan. Peace has been spreading around the province noticeably,” Nobleza said.

Senior members of the multi-sector Basilan PPOC confirmed to reporters via Facebook Messenger on Saturday morning that at least 35 people perished in the encounters in the past two decades of the eight rival clans that reconciled last Friday.

“Credit for the amicable settlement of the four clan wars has to go partly to the Sumisip Municipal Police Station, the Basilan Provincial Police Office, the Army’s 64th IB and 101st Infantry Brigade,” Nobleza said. 

 

