Pubcon on bill creating 32 single parliamentary districts kicks-off

COTABATO CITY ─ In the first of a series of public consultations for Parliament Bill No. 267, Bangsamoro Parliament Floor Leader and Committee on Rules Chair Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba emphasized the importance of creating parliamentary districts for the region’s 2025 elections.

Atty. Dumama-Alba stressed that the absence of established parliamentary districts would pose significant challenges to the electoral process in the region.

Under the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, the Parliament will be composed of 80 Members of Parliament, consisting of 40 party representatives, 32 district representatives, and eight sectoral representatives.

Parliament Bill No. 267, introduced by the Government of the Day, aims to delineate the composition of the 32-member parliamentary districts across provinces, cities, municipalities, and geographical areas within the BARMM.

The bill proposes the creation of districts in various provinces and cities, including three in Basilan, seven in Sulu, three in Tawi-Tawi, eight in Lanao del Sur, four in Maguindanao del Norte, four in Maguindanao del Sur, two in Cotabato City, and one in the Special Geographic Area.

Cotabato City, with its 325,079 residents, is set to have two parliamentary districts. The first district will be composed of 20 barangays, while the second district will cover 17 barangays.

During the first consultation on Monday, stakeholders in Cotabato City expressed diverse views, with many expressing support and providing legislative insights.

A common concern was the call for the bill to ensure fair representation, emphasizing the importance of inclusive political participation across all barangays.

Sittie Fariza Esmail, from the youth sector, noted the significance of the bill once it was enacted.

“The establishment of two districts in the City of Cotabato enhances localized representation in the Parliament, addressing the unique needs and concerns of each district,” said Esmail, noting that this will allow representatives to focus on specific challenges and opportunities.

While many stakeholders expressed their support for the bill, some proposed alternative distributions of barangays in the two districts.

Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao joined other stakeholders in advocating for an additional seat for the city, pushing for a total of three parliamentary districts.

The Committee on Rules will hold seven more rounds of public consultations in the areas of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi in the coming weeks. (LTAIS-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)