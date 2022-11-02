"Queenie" weakens, now a TD

Weather Today | Issued at 5:00 PM, 1 November 2022

Synopsis: the Low Pressure Area (formerly #QueeniePH) was at 420 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Forecast Weather Conditions:

Bataan, Pangasinan, and Zambales: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Trough of Severe Tropical Storm #Nalgae (Formerly #PaengPH). Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Caraga and Davao Region: Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Trough of LPA. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by Localized Thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.