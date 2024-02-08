  Thursday Feb, 08 2024 12:56:09 PM

Rain showers continue over parts of PH due to easterlies, 'amihan'

WEATHER • 08:30 AM Thu Feb 8, 2024
55
By: 
Ma. Cristina Arayata

MANILA – Several parts of the country will continue to experience rain showers due to the easterlies and the northeast monsoon or "amihan", the weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Davao Region, Caraga, and Southern Leyte are still forecast to experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by easterlies.

Moderate to heavy rains could result in flash floods or landslides.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the easterlies and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, moderate to rough coastal waters and moderate to strong winds continue to prevail over Northern Luzon.

For the rest of the archipelago, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Feb. 8 declared ‘special working holiday’ in BARMM

MANILA – The Bangsamoro government on Wednesday said Feb. 8 is not a holiday but a “special working holiday” within the Bangsamoro Autonomous...

Rain showers continue over parts of PH due to easterlies, 'amihan'

MANILA – Several parts of the country will continue to experience rain showers due to the easterlies and the northeast monsoon or "amihan", the...

2 drug peddlers fall, yield P1.3-M shabu in Marawi buy bust

MARAWI CITY – Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested here Tuesday, Feb. 6, and police authorities seized from them P1.3 million worth of...

41 workers of Apex Mining still missing, 45 rescued from landslide

DAVAO CITY – The Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) reported Wednesday that out of the 86 employees of the Apex Mining Co. initially reported...

Easterlies, 'amihan' to bring rain showers over parts of PH

MANILA – Rain showers will dampen some areas of the country due to the easterlies and the northeast monsoon or "amihan," the weather bureau said...