Rain showers continue over parts of PH due to easterlies, 'amihan'

MANILA – Several parts of the country will continue to experience rain showers due to the easterlies and the northeast monsoon or "amihan", the weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Davao Region, Caraga, and Southern Leyte are still forecast to experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by easterlies.

Moderate to heavy rains could result in flash floods or landslides.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the easterlies and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, moderate to rough coastal waters and moderate to strong winds continue to prevail over Northern Luzon.

For the rest of the archipelago, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)