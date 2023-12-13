RDC-12 adopts Sox 16 tourism circuits

KORONADAL CITY – The Regional Development Council (RDC-12), the highest socio-economic policy-making body in Region 12, has passed a resolution adopting the 16 Tourism Circuits of SOCCSKSARGEN during its 83rd Regular Meeting here early this month.

These tour circuits were presented by Department of Tourism 12 Regional Director Nelia R. Arina during the 2023 SOX Tourism Summit on September 22, 2023, and thereafter endorsed by the Economic Development Committee for adoption of RDC 12.

The 16 Tourism Circuits include the following: 1) Flavors of SOX; 2) TAU SOX; 3) SOX Fun Farm Tours; 4) Tuna and Champions Tour; 5) Mt. Apo Foot and Climb Tours; 6) Lake Sebu Tours; 7) Lake Holon Tours; 8) Sarangani Beach Tours; 9) Asik Asik Tours; 10) River Tubing Tours; 11) Tres Andanas Tours; 12) Matigol Falls Tours; 13) La Palmera Tours; 14) Sultan Kudarat Hills Tours; 15) Kalepa Dive Circuits, and; 16) Sarbay Dive Circuit.

In these circuits, a tourist can find a combination of tangible and intangible elements. Tangible products include accommodations, transportation, food and beverages, and souvenirs.

Intangible elements, on the other hand, include experiencing cultures, heritage, entertainment, guided tours, and other outdoor recreations.

The different circuits were created after the conduct of comprehensive site validations to serve as guides to tour operators in coming up with their customized tour packages.

The adoption of these tour circuits supports the strategies of improving the quality of the tourism experience and spreading the active promotion of agri-eco-cultural tourism of the region as indicated in the Regional Development Plan 2023-2028.

In the same manner, the establishment of the 16 tourism circuits galvanizes the direction toward the long-term vision of the SOX Region of becoming the Agri-Eco-Cultural-Tourism Hub in Southern Philippines. (Apollo Y. Manlawe, NEDA 12)