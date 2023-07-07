RDC 12 approves SOX 2023-28 reg'l development new programs, projects

KORONADAL CITY – Regional Development Council XII approved the SOCCKSARGEN Regional Development Investment Program (RDIP) 2023-2028, as well as the SOCCSKSARGEN Regional Development Innovation and Research Agenda (RDIRA) 2023-2028.

Both the RDIP and RDIRA are accompanying documents of the SOCCSKSARGEN Regional Development Plan (RDP) 2023-2028. The approval and adoption was done during the 81st Regular Meeting of RDC XII at Viajera Dine and Café, Koronadal City.

As contained in the RDIP, Region XII would be needing a total public investment of around PhP 1.2 Trillion, wherein 67 percent is intended to promote human capital and social development, 15 percent to expand and upgrade infrastructure, 13 percent to protect purchasing power especially on ensuring social protection, while the remaining investments support other strategies of the plan.

On the other hand, the RDIRA would serve as the main reference document for researchers on priority development and innovation research, integrating therein the Harmonized National Research and Development Agenda 2023-2028.

Likewise, RDC XII approved the conduct of SOX RDP launching with the objective of increasing awareness of the plan’s strategies towards attaining the medium-term goal and the long-term vision. The Council also approved the Regional Development Report (RDR) for CY 2022, which detailed the accomplishments of the region for the given year as contained in the RDP.

The new programs and projects which were endorsed by RDC XII include the establishment of Region XII Metrology Laboratory and Calibration Center; Startup Innovation Consortium to Accelerate Development (SICAD); Roads Leveraging Linkages of Industry and Trade (RoLL-IT) 2.0; PBBM (Pang-agraryong Tulay para sa Bagong Bayanihan ng mga Magsasaka) Bridge Project; Inter-Intra Regional Priority Projects for SOCCSKSARGEN, FY 2023-2028; Mindanao River Basin Convergence Program; and, Bantala Sang Dose Project.

These programss/projects are expected to contribute significantly to the socio-economic transformation of SOCCSKSARGEN Region.

In attendance to the 81st Regular Meeting were RDC XII Chairperson and Cotabato Governor Emmylou T. Mendoza, RDC XII Vice-Chairperson and NEDA XII Regional Director Teresita Socorro C. Ramos, National President of the League of Provinces of the Philippines and South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo S. Tamayo, Jr., Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Affairs Mr. Leo Tereso A. Magno, Kidapawan City Mayor Jose Paolo M. Evangelista, Tacurong City Mayor Joseph George L. Lechonsito, regional directors, private sector representatives (PSRs), and other representatives.