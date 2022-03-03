Region 12 COVID-19 update: 56 news cases, 145 recover and 2 deaths

COTABATO CITY - The Dept of Health in Region 12 has recorded 56 new confrimed COVID-19 cases as of March 2, 2022.

It also said that 145 patients have recovered and two persons have died.

One of the fatalities was from Tupi and the other in Banga, both in South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 69,711 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 502 (0.72%) are active cases, 66,673 (95.64%) recoveries and 2,504 (3.59%) COVID-19 related deaths.