  Thursday Mar, 03 2022 11:56:15 AM

Region 12 COVID-19 update: 56 news cases, 145 recover and 2 deaths

HEALTH • 23:00 PM Wed Mar 2, 2022
25
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - The Dept of Health in Region 12 has recorded 56 new confrimed COVID-19 cases as of March 2, 2022.

It also said that 145 patients have recovered and two persons have died.

One of the fatalities was from Tupi and the other in Banga, both in South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 69,711 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 502 (0.72%) are active cases, 66,673 (95.64%) recoveries and 2,504 (3.59%) COVID-19 related deaths.

 

May be an image of text that says 'Republác ofthe Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF MARCH 02. 2022 6:00 PM AS GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE (20 CASES) 15 BANISILAN 3 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY MAKILALA MATALAM 1 2 2 2 3 3 MIDSAYAP M'LANG PIKIT 2 ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE CASES) 2 ALABEL KIAMBA 1 1 2 MAASIM MAITUM f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MARCH 02, 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE CASES) BANGA KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 2 1 1 2 1 1 SURALLAH TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5CASES) BAGUMBAYAN ISULAN KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG 1 1 1 1 1 56 PRES. QUIRINO REGION XII f DOH- Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Pa2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICES REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MARCH 02, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 20 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 71 RECOVERIES) ANTIPAS ARAKAN CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN 1 2 1 6 1 15 1 17 MAKILALA MATALAM MIDSAYAP M'LANG 18 PIKIT PRES. ROXAS 1 2 6 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE (3 RECOVERIES) ALABEL MAASIM 2 1 f DOH Center Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES MARCH 02, 2022 6:00 PM AS SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 42 RECOVERIES) BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 6 LAKESEBU 6 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH 7 15 TAMPAKAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE (9 RECOVERIES) 5 ESPERANZA ISULAN 1 1 LAMBAYONG 1 LEBAK PRES. QUIRINO 3 SEN. NINOY AQUINO 1 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 145 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

