Region 12 extends help to typhoon-stricken Region 13

TIMRA Reports • 20:15 PM Tue Dec 28, 2021
John M. Unson
Relief supplies from Region 12 bound for Caraga area. (From DILG-12)

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- The Dept. of the Interior and Local Government-12 and other cooperating line agencies dispatched Tuesday 24 vehicles, including dump trucks, full of relief provisions for typhoon-stricken areas in the Caraga Region.

The humanitarian mission is a common initiative of the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Regional Task Force on COVID-19.

The project is dubbed “Pamaskong Handog ng Dose sa Trese,” which, in context, means relief support from Region 12 to Region 13.

Regional directors of different line agencies in Region 12 are cooperating in pushing the project forward, among them Josephine Cabrida-Leysa, director of DILG-12. 

An initial shipment of relief supplies to the Caraga Region was facilitated by DILG-12 early on.

The provisions - clothings, food rations and hygiene kits - were received by DILG personnel in Region 13, led by Regional Director Lilibeth Famacion. 

