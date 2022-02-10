Region 12 has 217 new COVID 19 cases, 319 recoveries, 10 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 10, 2022 (6:00 PM)

TWO HUNDRED SEVENTEEN (217) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE HUNDRED NINETEEN (319) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Libungan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City.

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Malungon, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 68,003 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,055 (4.49%) are active cases, 62,507 (91.92%) recoveries and 2,418 (3.56%) COVID-19 related deaths.