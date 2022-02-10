  Thursday Feb, 10 2022 10:00:47 PM

Region 12 has 217 new COVID 19 cases, 319 recoveries, 10 deaths

HEALTH • 20:30 PM Thu Feb 10, 2022
12
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 10, 2022 (6:00 PM)

TWO HUNDRED SEVENTEEN (217) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE HUNDRED NINETEEN (319) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Libungan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani. 

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City. 

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat. 

One (1) reported death from Malungon, Sarangani. 

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City. 

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 68,003 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,055 (4.49%) are active cases, 62,507 (91.92%) recoveries and 2,418 (3.56%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says '& Republc fthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 10, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE CASES) 29 ALAMADA 2 ALEOSAN 5 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 2 8 CARMEN KABACAN 1 2 KIDAPAWAN CITY 19 LIBUNGAN 3 MAGPET 4 MATALAM 6 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN 12 3 PRES. ROXAS 3 TULUNAN 6 f D.H- Center for Health Development Soccsksargen (Page1of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philppines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 10 2022 6:00 PM SARANGANI PROVINCE (39 CASES) ALABEL GLAN 7 7 KIAMBA 8 MAASIM 8 MALAPATAN 5 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 4 CASES) BANGA 24 KORONADAL CITY LAKESEBU 2 1 POLOMOLOK 6 SURALLAH 3 f DOH- Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republc ofthe Phippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region 1 REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 10, 2022 6:00 M SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE (37 CASES) BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO 1 6 ESPERANZA 4 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 3 8 LEBAK LAMBAYONG PRES. QUIRINO 10 1 1 3 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 217 f DOH- Center for Health Development Socesksargen Region (Page3of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 10, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 26 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 55 RECOVERIES) ALEOSAN ANTIPAS 1 7 4 ARAKAN CARMEN 4 KIDAPAWAN CITY 19 MAGPET 4 M'LANG 12 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE (83 RECOVERIES) 4 KIAMBA MAASIM MAITUM 34 9 19 21 MALAPATAN f DOH- Center foHealth for Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916 -4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SREEL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 10, 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 65 RECOVERIES) BANGA KORONADAL CITY 9 42 NORALA 1 POLOMOLOK SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE (90 RECOVERIES) 13 BAGUMBAYAN 5 COLUMBIO 4 ESPERANZA ISULAN 8 30 KALAMANSIG 1 LAMBAYONG 10 LUTAYAN PALIMBANG 10 5 PRES. QUIRINO SEN. NINOY AQUINO 8 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 8 319 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center foHeath Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

