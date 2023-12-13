RIAC extends services to IP Community in Glan, Sarangani

KORONADAL CITY - The Indigenous Poeples' Community in Glan, Sarangani province has received health services as the Regional Inter-Agency Committees brought their different services together with the Local Government Unit.

The National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) and Department of Health (DOH) and other agencies shared their different services with the help of other agencies to make the IP Community feel the presence of the government.

From dental check-ups and orientation to the registration of birth, Philhealth services and even registration of TESDA programs were present during the community outreach program, a convergence of government services delivered simultaneously.

Philippines Statistics Authority conducts mobile birth registration and Philsys ID Registration.

DOH together with the Municipal Health Office cater to the need of the senior citizens’ vaccination for flu and other concerns, IPs from different sitios also undergo check-ups and vaccinations.

Other agencies such as NNC, CPD, DSWD, DILG, NCIP, and DepEd give also their share of services in the area by knowing the needs and projects that can be implemented in the community.

Over 87 IP children undergo dental check-ups and orientation using their local dialect for them to understand.

RIAC members were relentless in giving basic services to the IP Community as it is a mandate under Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2013-01 dated April 19, 2013, entitled, “Guidelines on the Delivery of Basic Health Services for Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous People” issued by the Department of Health (DOH).