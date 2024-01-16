SAF troopers deployed to Marawi, Lanao Sur towns

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - Brig. Gen. Allan C Nobleza, police regional director fot he Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today spearheaded the send-off ceremony for the 4th Special Action Battalion, PNP Special Action Force, at the PRO BAR Grandstand here.

The PNP SAF troopers, consisting of the 41st, 43rd, 44th, and 45th Special Action Companies, will be dispatched and allocated to the municipalities of Lanao del Sur Province, specifically in the municipalities of Malabang, Masiu, and Marantao to include Marawi City.

They will serve as augmentation force to the current police personnel of Lanao del Sur police office.

The send-off ceremony was graced by the presence of the local chief executives of the municipalities.