  Tuesday Jan, 16 2024 02:55:21 AM

SAF troopers deployed to Marawi, Lanao Sur towns

Local News • 18:30 PM Mon Jan 15, 2024
106
By: 
PRO-BAR news release

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - Brig. Gen. Allan C Nobleza, police regional director fot he Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today spearheaded the send-off ceremony for the 4th Special Action Battalion, PNP Special Action Force, at the PRO BAR Grandstand here.

The PNP SAF troopers, consisting of the 41st, 43rd, 44th, and 45th Special Action Companies, will be dispatched and allocated to the municipalities of Lanao del Sur Province, specifically in the municipalities of Malabang, Masiu, and Marantao to include Marawi City.

They will serve as augmentation force to the current police personnel of Lanao del Sur police office.

The send-off ceremony was graced by the presence of the local chief executives of the municipalities.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

SAF troopers deployed to Marawi, Lanao Sur towns

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - Brig. Gen. Allan C Nobleza, police regional director fot he Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao...

PBBM suspends NCMF chair Mamondiong, names OIC

MANILA - President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos has ordered the preventive suspension of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos chair Guiling...

3 Maranaws dead, another hurt in Lanao del Sur ambush

COTABATO CITY - Three ethnic Maranaws riding a tricycle were killed while another was wounded in an ambush on Sunday afternoon in Barangay Masao in...

Higit P1.3 milyong shabu, nasamsam sa General Santos City

GEN. SANTOS CITY — NAARESTO ng mga awtoridad ang dalawang ‘tulak’ matapos na mahulihan ng higit sa P1.3 milyong halaga ng hinihinalang shabu sa isang...

Gunner naaresto ng CIDG sa Maguindanao del Norte

COTABATO CITY - NAARESTO NG MGA TAUHAN NG Criminal Investigation and Detection Group O CIDG-BARMM ang isang suspected gun runner o nagbebenta ng...