Second offense: P304K shabu seized from recalcitrant dealer

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Lawmen seized in a sting here Friday P304,000 worth of shabu from a peddler who had served a prison term for a previous narcotics trafficking offense.

Aileen Lovitos, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12, told reporters Sunday the 36-year-old Mark Oliver Balolong Lariosa is now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Lariosa was arrested after selling P304,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA 12 agents in Barangay Sudapin here at past 3:00 p.m. Friday, an entrapment laid with the help of personnel of the Kidapawan City Police Office.

“He was jailed previously for the same offense,” Lovitos said, referring to Lariosa, a former overseas contract worker.

The shabu tradeoff that led to the arrest of Lariosa was based on reports by his relatives and friends about his having recently resumed his shabu peddling activities here and in nearby towns in Cotabato province.