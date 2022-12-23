SIM registration to curb scams, spams: NTC 11

DAVAO CITY – The national registration of SIM cards for all mobile phones is seen to curb the proliferation of short message service (SMS) scams and spam messages, the National Telecommunications Commission in Davao Region (NTC-11) said Friday.

NTC-11 Director Nelson Cañete believes that by validating the identity of mobile phone users and their respective phone numbers, tracking entities behind phone scams will become much easier.

“By keeping a centralized archive of mobile phone users, telco customers will also be protected from identity theft,” Cañete said in a statement.

In preparation for the national registration, he said telecommunication customers are advised to take clear photos of their government-issued valid identification card which is required in the registration process.

“The NTC assures all users that the data they will be providing upon registration will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” Cañete said.

He said the process would be convenient for the public as it is executed online and will only require mobile phone users to connect to the internet.

On Dec.12, the NTC released the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the SIM Card Registration Act which will take effect starting December 27.

Upon the effectivity of the law, subscribers will have 180 days to register their SIM cards. However, the registration may be extended by up to another 120 days.

Telecommunication firms will be responsible for providing all mobile phone users with a link to the registration portal within six months.

All phone numbers that will remain unregistered by the end of this period will be deactivated.

SIM cards sold and bought after Dec. 27 will have a “deactivated” status by default. (PNA)